Cards Against Muggles - HARRY POTTER Edition of Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Muggles is mirrored on the infamous Cards Against Humanity, and much like the original, the Harry Potter version tackles a lot of NSFW topics. The game is strictly for adult players(18+) only, so trust me, you wouldn’t want to take it out in any family gatherings.

This is a digital download of of 3 pdf documents along with printing instructions.

1- Cards Against Muggles White Card Back Design

2- Cards Against Muggles Black Card Back Design

3- Cards Against Muggles Card Designs with Content

All available for just $7. Why 7? Here are some of our favorite reasons behind choosing the number 7:

7 books in the series

7 gold Galleons for Harry’s wand

7 Weasley children

7 floors of Hogwarts

7 players in a Quidditch team

7 obstacles guarding the Philosopher’s Stone

Slytherin wins House Championship 7 years in a row

7 hidden passageways displayed on Marauder’s Map

7 keyholes on Professor Moody’s trunk

7 Sickles: the price of Fred and George’s Canary Creams

7 socks owned by Dobby

7 years old: the age Unicorns turn pure white

7th level of the Ministry of Magic: the Magical Games dept.

7th year at Hogwarts: James and Lily become an item

7 O.W.L.s each for Harry and Ron

7 questions Bellatrix poses to Severus in Spinner’s End

7 Horcruxes containing fragments of Voldemort’s soul

7 people disguised as Harry Potter flying through the sky

7: the age by which experts agree magic will have revealed itself

7 hours Harry spends surveilling the Ministry’s entrance

7 Defence Against the Dark Arts teachers in the series





This card game is a parody of Cards Against Humanity and is not in any way affiliated with the makers of Cards Against Humanity. Cards Against Muggles is not endorsed, sanctioned or in any other way supported directly or indirectly by Warner Bros. Entertainment, the Harry Potter book publishers, and/or J.K. Rowling and her representatives.